Mid Shropshire hit form to sweep rivals aside

Bowls

The league’s over-60 bowlers regained the Shropshire veterans inter-league championship with a sparkling, unbeaten display at Old Shrewsbury.

Captained for the first time by Ian Evans, they landed the Derek Wright Shield for the first time since 2018 by beating the B team of hosts Tanners Shropshire in Saturday’s scorching sunshine.

Having conquered Tanners A and Whitchurch A in their eight-a-side round robin group, Mid Shropshire romped to victory in the final of the Shropshire

Verti-Drain-sponsored event by 37 shots, 156-119.

Phil Harris was a 21-7 star on the No.2 green where Pete Burd also won 21-13, Evans himself to 14 and Les Mumford ran out from 17-10 down to make it a clean sweep.

Over on the No.1, Charlie Wilde and Tony Parsons managed Tanners B’s only wins with 21-15 cards as John Clarke (21-10) and Dave Brown (21-16) made sure of the Mid Shropshire triumph.

“It was a hard day on two tough greens, but well worthwhile as the guys bowled their socks off and it paid off – a tremendous day for us all,” said a delighted Evans.

Tanners league chairman Andy Jones thanked Old Shrewsbury for their hospitality before asking league and county secretary, Dawn Grey to make the presentation.

Mid Shropshire’s closest game on the day was a four-chalk group win over Tanners A, with Tony Roche’s 21-12 the best of their five winners, while Tanners B defeated Whitchurch B and Shropshire Ladies to top their table.

Ifton’s honeymoon period after winning the County Cup for the first time is over.

The holders from the St Martins bowling club bowed out at the quarter-final stage against the record winners of the Glynn Hill Trophy, Castlefields.

There was little to choose between the sides in the early stages of the clash on St Georges’ bottom green, but the difference was 29 shots by the end of the 12-a-side clash.

Fields skipper Adie Rowe hailed a strong performance, saying: “Callum Wraight (21-9) and Tom Palmer (21-6) turned the game our way, with Adam Jones (21-7 at No.12) sealing things.”

The closest game of the night saw St Georges defeat Hanwood by 10 shots at Chester Road (ladies green) with winning skipper Tony Rhodes best for the Dragons with a 21-11 success.

County Handicap winner at Old Shrewsbury, Scott Moseley, starred for 2021 cup winners Wrockwardine Wood as they beat Adderley by 41 there while Sir John Bayley eased past Highley on Wood’s No.2 green by 67.

Jackie Rutter was the best Shropshire performer in the £1,000 George Pritchatt Ladies Memorial Classic at Willenhall Nordley.

She finished in the money as two wins took her to the quarter-finals of Sunday’s invitation bowls competition before losing to eventual runner-up Maggie Pailing.

Rutter, who has just started bowling for Shifnal B in the Mid Shropshire League’s Dennis Lewis Thursday Division, lost 21-14 but picked up £75 for her efforts.