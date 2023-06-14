Tom Killen storms to Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Under-25 Merit title

New Under-25 champion Tom Killen, with organiser Rob Burroughs

The Shifnal bowler, enjoying a fine first year out of the junior ranks, beat Lucy Hireson of Bowring 21-9 with a break of 14 to claim the title

“Tom came out on top of four entries on a very wet Sir John Bayley No.1 green,” said organiser Rob Burroughs. “After a 20-minute delay, caused by a thunderstorm hitting the green just before the 6pm start on Saturday, the four entrants braved the rain.”

In the semi-finals Killen beat Bowring’s Georgia Rawlins 21-13 while Hireson got the better of Sinclair youngster Logan Church by the same score.

n There’s a distinct Mid Shropshire-Shrewsbury feel to tonight’s quarter-finals of the Shropshire Cup.

Holders Castlefields and Battlefield fly the flag for Shrewsbury bowls while five of the other clubs chasing glory in the 10-a-side knockout sponsored by KGJ Insurance are from Mid Shropshire land.

Bridgnorth-based Bylet have the task of taking on Castlefields on the old green at Bowring while Bridgewater plough a lone furrow for Whitchurch as they meet Sir John Bayley on Greenfields No.2.