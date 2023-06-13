Bayley boys are back on top of the league

Bowls

Bayley defeated Ifton 9-3 (234-178) with Stuart Rutter (21-6) and Scott Simpson (11-3) notching the most notable results. Ifton are sixth in the league rankings with 73 points.

Castlefields, who trail leaders Bayley by five points, returned to second spot after registering a narrow 206 aggregate victory away from home against Hanmer.

Both clubs drew 6-6 but Castlefields took home the four bonus points. Tom Palmer (21-8) was the star performer for Castfields, while Matthew Beeston (21-8) recorded the best result for the hosts.

The victory sent Castlefields 12 points clear of Hanmer, who sit fourth in the table on 84 points.

Seventh-placed Hanwood, who along with Ifton have a match in hand on the rest of the league, played out an entertaining contest at home to Highley. Jon Mansell (21-4) of Hanwood, and Highley pair Dave Wellings (21-6) and Simon Lane (21-9) were among the best performers for Hanwood.

The match ended 6-6 but hosts Hanwood edged to victory as they claimed the two bonus points courtesy of an aggregate victory of 207-193.

Chester Road powered to a resounding 12-2 victory (227-167) over bottom-placed Wem USC. Martin Lloyd registered the biggest win (21-6), while Liam Jones (21-7) and Ben Hinton (21-8) produced impressive results.

Burway capitalised on Meole Brace not being in action by leapfrogging them in the table to climb into ninth. Burway notched a 9-3 (237-196) victory over second from bottom Adderley to move onto 71 points after 10 matches. Dave Wilding (21-10) recorded the most notable win for the hosts.

Bylet and St Georges served up the third draw from Friday's fixtures. After finishing 6-6, Bylet won 209-206 to clinch the two bonus points.