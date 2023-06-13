A Welsh wobble for Shropshire’s juniors

Shropshire’s player of the match award winners Harry Bookes, pictured inset, and Owen Hanmer, pictured above at Meole Brace with County Deputy President and junior selector Brenda Slingo

Just three shots separated the two sides in Sunday’s Premier Division encounter, with Wales coming out on top by 431-428 in the final totals to record their first win over Shropshire since 2018.

“Our juniors just lost out to Wales by three in an extremely close game,” said a Shropshire association spokesperson. “A win of 22 at Meole Brace wasn’t quite enough, despite Harry Wilson winning 21-6 last on.

“Away at Benllech on Anglesey, Eloise Fenwick’s 21-8 win was the best of five winners there in a 25-shot loss, the under-18s doing well to battle back from 27 down off the first four.

“The team round off their campaign against reigning champions Yorkshire on Sunday, July 9.”

And with Wales facing Staffordshire on the same day next month, it means Shropshire are in real danger of losing the runners-up spot to the Welsh.

They sent a strong 12 to Shrewsbury and were only three chalks adrift after the middle four, despite Owen Hanmer of Prince of Wales Hotel delivering a home player of the match award winning performance with a 21-15 card.

It took Adderley’s Harry Wilson’s big win at No.12 to put any real daylight between the sides as the visitors refused to melt in the hot sunshine.

At the North Wales seaside venue, Luke Morris (Sir John Bayley) marked his birthday with a 21-20 success, but his was the only away win in the first four as Wales took instant control.

Eloise Fenwick, Thomas Oare and Akeel Duncan all won in the middle to cut the deficit to 12, but not even a super effort from last on Harry Brookes to win 21-17 and earn the match award could save the day.

Shropshire Ladies were today facing a huge challenge in their bid to make history in the British Ladies County Veterans Championship.

The county’s over-60 bowlers, yet to win a title that was launched in 2000, were on the road early to get to Central Vale Park in Todmorden for a 9.30am start.

And the key to their prospects was their first match in round robin group four as they faced the reigning champions of the eight-a-side competition, Yorkshire.

That was to be followed by games against Burton and then Cheshire, with the four group winners to contest the semi-finals.