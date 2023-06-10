Shropshire duo are through to the British finals

Tony Roche and Mark Thomas bowled their way into the British finals at Prees on July 5 by coming through the Isherwood qualifier at Madeley Cricket Club BC.

Roche, the Shropshire Veterans Merit champion in 2016, ended the hopes of Bylet’s Bob Renke to book his place while Thomas secured another crack at the British crown by beating past finalist Ian Foster.

A field of 17 contested the two places in sunshine on Monday and Roche (Sir John Bayley) scored 11 chalks in just six en route to a 21-10 victory over Renke. But it was much tougher for Mole Brace Premier League man Thomas to see off Battlefield’s Foster.

County competition secretary Mike Potter said: “Mark saw his 14-8 lead over Ian disappear as Ian drew level at 15-15 and then 19-19, only for Mark to take the last two ends and qualify, winning 21-19.”