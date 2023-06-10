Late changes to be made to the vets inter-league

Bowls

The late withdrawal of the Shropshire Premier League entry and doubts about the participation of the Shropshire Ladies team were the main concerns for the organisers.

That’s the duty of the hosting Tanners Shropshire League who, in the circumstances, opted to leave the draw for the group stages of the eight-a-side competition for over-60s until the very last minute.

Dawn Gray, the secretary of both the Tanners league and county association, confirmed that the Tanners will now be entering two teams, with the aim of having two round groups of three sides in each and the winners to contest the final.

SPS Whitchurch are the holders of the Derek Wright Shield, but that league running its Merit today at Nantwich Park Road has not helped the situation.

The only definite is that the inter-league will start at 10am, Gray adding: “I think we’ll need to look at team sizes next year.”