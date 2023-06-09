Red-hot Callum Wraight sets sights on a Classic triumph

Callum Wraight

The Shropshire bowls king heads north to Castleton in Rochdale for finals night in the £2,045 Royle Classic with a first prize of £650 the ultimate target.

The 36-year-old Castlefields star is the 7/4 favourite to come out on top of a last eight field that includes former British No.1 Graeme Wilson, Jack Dyson and Josh Mordue.

Wraight faces the experienced Peter Fielding in his first game, a club spokesman saying: “Callum is the recent winner of everything in the game, entertaining and experienced too.

“He will be the punters favourite – and rightly so, having won various competitions on the green.”