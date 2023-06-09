Red-hot Callum Wraight sets sights on a Classic triumph

The Shropshire bowls king heads north to Castleton in Rochdale for finals night in the £2,045 Royle Classic with a first prize of £650 the ultimate target.
The 36-year-old Castlefields star is the 7/4 favourite to come out on top of a last eight field that includes former British No.1 Graeme Wilson, Jack Dyson and Josh Mordue.
Wraight faces the experienced Peter Fielding in his first game, a club spokesman saying: “Callum is the recent winner of everything in the game, entertaining and experienced too.
“He will be the punters favourite – and rightly so, having won various competitions on the green.”
Winner of two titles over the Whit Weekend, Wraight kept up his good form by qualifying for the next stage of the Wigan Subscription Classic last Saturday with 31-16 and 31-10 cards before a big win for Shropshire’s senior county team the next day in the home leg at Sinclair.