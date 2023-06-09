Notification Settings

It’s a family affair as Angela and Martin retain doubles

It may have taken four years but mother and son Angela and Martin Gaut have retained the Mid Shropshire League’s mixed doubles shield.

Mixed Doubles finalists at Edgmond (from left) Steve & Beth Reeves, organiser Rob Burroughs, Angela & Martin Gaut

Covid then lack of entries meant the bowls competition had been in cold storage since 2019, but it was re-launched in style by 11 pairs on Saturday at sunny Edgmond.

And the Wrockwardine Wood-St Georges combination certainly enjoyed the day as they kept a firm grip on the trophy by beating Horsehay husband and wife, Steve and Beth Reeves, 21-15 in the final.

“The main difference was that Ange and Martin scored two fours and a three in the game while they limited their opponents to just singles and doubles,” said league comps chief Rob Burroughs.

“They had gone 8-4 up and then 15-10 before Beth and Steve got back to 15-13 down. But a four took them further ahead on the way to victory.”

Both semi-finals had ended 21-15 too, the Reeves’s beating mother and son, Louise & Josh Cotton (Wrockwardine Wood) after going 10-3 up, while the Gauts’ recovered from 6-0 down against Shavorne Osbourne and Pete Millington of Trench.

“Thank you to Edgmond for doing a great job at hosting and providing a tricky green and excellent refreshments – and well done to Ange and Martin on retaining the trophy.,” added Burroughs.

