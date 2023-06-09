It’s a family affair as Angela and Martin retain doubles

Mixed Doubles finalists at Edgmond (from left) Steve & Beth Reeves, organiser Rob Burroughs, Angela & Martin Gaut

Covid then lack of entries meant the bowls competition had been in cold storage since 2019, but it was re-launched in style by 11 pairs on Saturday at sunny Edgmond.

And the Wrockwardine Wood-St Georges combination certainly enjoyed the day as they kept a firm grip on the trophy by beating Horsehay husband and wife, Steve and Beth Reeves, 21-15 in the final.

“The main difference was that Ange and Martin scored two fours and a three in the game while they limited their opponents to just singles and doubles,” said league comps chief Rob Burroughs.

“They had gone 8-4 up and then 15-10 before Beth and Steve got back to 15-13 down. But a four took them further ahead on the way to victory.”

Both semi-finals had ended 21-15 too, the Reeves’s beating mother and son, Louise & Josh Cotton (Wrockwardine Wood) after going 10-3 up, while the Gauts’ recovered from 6-0 down against Shavorne Osbourne and Pete Millington of Trench.