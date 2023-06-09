Clive makes his mark with trophy triumph at new club

Bowls

New recruit Clive Walmsley teamed up with Peter Hancock to win Lilleshall Hall’s National Sports Centre Cup after a marathon effect.

Club spokesman Quentin Smith explained: “Sixteen members contested the two-wood drawn pairs competition and a mammoth seven game round-robin saw every pair play every other.

“Winners, with 19 points and shot-difference of +22 were new member Clive Walmsley with Peter Hancock.

“The runners-up with 17 points (+24) were Mitzi Harvey & Sheila Payne and third place went to another new member, Barbara Barlow, playing with Paul Mitchell (17pts, +4).”

A wobble against Wales is the concern for Shropshire’s junior bowls selectors ahead of tomorrow’s match.

The Premier Division showdown in the British Junior County Championship takes place at Meole Brace No.1 in Shrewsbury and Benllech on Anglesey with 2pm starts to the 12-a-side legs. And although Shropshire’s under-18s opened their campaign with a 68-shot overall victory over Staffordshire last month, it was the performance of the young Welsh side on the same day that caught the eye. Their away side had six winners against reigning champions Yorkshire and only lost by 16 shots at Rastrick, that fine effort undermined by a heavy home defeat at Abergele that added up to a 68 loss overall.

The same away side heads for Meole Brace tomorrow, packed with Wrexham area bowlers who are sure to give the home team a real run for their money.

It means another slow start, like the one made against Staffs in the opener, could be much harder to run around and has added to the pre-match tension of a Shropshire selection panel that includes County Deputy President Brenda Slingo.

They have made one change to the starting line-up with Finn Leonard of Malpas Sports coming in at No.11 at the seaside venue in place of Zoe Fenwick.

Also tomorrow it is Ladies Singles time in the Highley League at Bridgnorth, entries taken until 1.45pm (£3) prior to a 2pm start.