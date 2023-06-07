Family affair with Castle title glory

Sam Desborough and his granddad Graham Lane

That’s because they are the new champions of the Ludlow Bowling League’s junior and veterans singles titles respectively after sunshine successes at Ludlow Castle.

Desborough, representing Linney in the Ludlow Motors-backed league, beat Callum Lane 21-10 in the under-18 final while Lane retained the over-60 crown to make it a family and Linney double on Saturday.

League secretary Steve Burmingham declared: “An encouraging turn out of six junior bowlers took part in the competition, which was being run for the first time since 2019.

“It produced an all Linney-final and family affair as second cousins Desborough and Lane battled for the trophy.

“Desborough showed why he is on the Shropshire junior reserve list as he started strongly and raced into a 12-1 lead, remaining in control to win 21-10.

“This made it a double success for the family as Sam’s granddad won the veterans trophy on the same day to cap off a brilliant day for them all.”

Lane was irresistible in the veterans final, racing to a 21-3 victory over Corve’s Pete Griffiths after four had entered.

“Lane started on minus two due to being a home bowler and soon found a tricky mark up and down over the crown which Griffiths could not adapt to, Lane leading brilliantly throughout and retaining his trophy in fantastic fashion,” said Burmingham.

“The committee would like to thank everyone at Ludlow Castle for holding the competition and providing a great green to bowl on and great refreshments as well.”

Junior semi-final scores: Sam Desborough 21 Benjamin Oliver 14; Callum Lane 21 Flo Hincks 3.