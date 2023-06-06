Shropshire seniors thrash Cheshire to move to brink of last four

Hot stuff at home: Shropshire’s victorious senior squad at Sinclair, above, and home man-of-the-match Dave Lloyd, below, who scored a 21-3 success

The county’s top bowlers were too hot for Cheshire to handle on Sunday, in both the home and away legs, as victory by 132 shots overall put them in complete charge of qualifying section three.

Stunning individual wins by Wayne Rogers at Beech House in Levenshulme and Dave Lloyd at Sinclair in Telford in the No.12 role were the highlights of a sunshine day that will live long in the memory.

“The senior team cantered to a three figure win to virtually put them in the semi-finals of the 2023 Crosfield Cup,” said a delighted Shropshire association spokesperson. “A 98-shot win at home with 11 winners shows Sinclair has now become one of our banker greens. Reigning County Merit champion Dave Lloyd was the best of three single figure winners with a 21-3 card there on the green where he won the Merit last year. Away at Beech House, Shropshire won by 34 with Wayne Rogers the best of seven winners 21-2, which meant an overall victory of 132.

“It all adds up to a two point and 207 aggregate lead over North Midlands going into the final group game against Greater Manchester on Sunday, July 2.”

Gary Neal (21-5) and Martin Lloyd (21-1) helped the visitors make a stunning start in Cheshire, with Andrew Judson adding a 21-12 in the middle four as they never trailed.

Back in Ketley, past Staffs Merit winner Dan Taylor was a 21-9 success against the legendary Noel Burrows and Spencer Clarke won 21-5 before his Sir John Bayley team-mate Lloyd grabbed the match award prize.

North Midlands beat Greater Manchester by nine chalks in Sunday’s other group three clash to leave Shropshire firmly in the driving seat.

n n n n

Hanmer have drawn the short straw out of the seven Shropshire affiliated clubs through to the last 32 of the British Super Cup.

They face a near 200 mile round trip to take on Littlemoor B in Pudsey, Bradford, in the four home-four away 31-up knockout for the Arthur Land Trophy.

Malpas Sports, having ousted Lloyd Hotel, now have to take on mighty Garswood Hall from Wigan in a tie that also has to be completed by July 15.

Other pairings for the leading Shropshire bowls clubs are: Sir John Bayley v Greville Arms, Wrockwardine Wood v Haunchwood, Meole Brace v King George V, Castlefields v Moseley, St Georges v The George.

n n n n

Competitions are about to come thick and fast for bowlers in the Highley League.

“The Ladies Singles will be played on Sunday at Bridgnorth, 1.45pm scratch for a 2pm start, with entries taken on the day costing £3,” said league chief John Palmer. “And entries for the Mark Bennett Memorial Singles and Division Two Singles need to be in by close of play on Tuesday, June 13, so that greens can be selected for qualifying on June 20, when no league matches are scheduled for that evening.”

The finals of both singles will be played at Stockton on Sunday, July 23, and entries can be emailed to chairman@highleybowlsleague.org.uk or phoned to 07460 267265.