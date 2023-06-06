Champions go top with a winning home double

Bowls

The Wrockites powered to 11-1 and 9-3 victories in 24 hours over the weekend as Chester Road and Meole Brace failed to take much joy away from Church Road.

A return of 24 points launched the reigning champions into top spot as Castlefields, who did lead, slipped down to third with Sir John Bayley second.

Jamie King (21-4) and Scott Moseley (21-9) were Wood’s star performers against mid-table Chester Road on Friday night in a heavy 244-161 aggregate success.

Saturday’s contest against Meole Brace, which has now seen both sides play 10 games, was a 231-168 aggregate with Sam Millward (21-4), Dan Taylor (21-7) and Aaron King (21-9) notching notable wins.

Wood now lead the way by four points from Sir John Bayley, who celebrated an away-day success in north Shropshire at Adderley.

The Bayley Boys edged a 7-5 (226-200) contest on the road. Josh Hale’s resounding 21-2 triumph over Richard Pullen helped towards the victory. Second-bottom Adderley’s best score was Ed Proudlove’s 21-9 over Gordon Hawkins.

Third-placed Castlefields played out an entertaining and tense clash at hosts St Georges, who are sixth.

The Telford home side just came out on top 7-5 (221-205) with Michael Wainwright’s 21-20 over Rich Goddard, as well as Cody Everitt’s 21-19 success over Hayden Lewis.

Rock-bottom Wem USC and Welsh outfit Hanmer battled out a draw at the home of the basement boys. The games were tied 6-6 – with Colin Smith’s 21-5 over Lee Peate for Wem and a Jack Hewitt 21-5 success for the visitors.

Wem edged the winning bonus by an aggregate of just six (213-207). The bottom side trail Adderley by seven points.

Highley and Bylet, who are now fourth-bottom and third-bottom respectively, shared another close contest as hosts Highley put four points between the sides in the overall standings with a 7-5 (211-205) win.