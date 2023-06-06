Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Champions go top with a winning home double

By Lewis CoxBowlsPublished: Comments

Wrockwardine Wood took advantage of their back-to-back home fixtures by chalking up two wins to go top of the Shropshire Premier Bowling League.

Bowls
Bowls

The Wrockites powered to 11-1 and 9-3 victories in 24 hours over the weekend as Chester Road and Meole Brace failed to take much joy away from Church Road.

A return of 24 points launched the reigning champions into top spot as Castlefields, who did lead, slipped down to third with Sir John Bayley second.

Jamie King (21-4) and Scott Moseley (21-9) were Wood’s star performers against mid-table Chester Road on Friday night in a heavy 244-161 aggregate success.

Saturday’s contest against Meole Brace, which has now seen both sides play 10 games, was a 231-168 aggregate with Sam Millward (21-4), Dan Taylor (21-7) and Aaron King (21-9) notching notable wins.

Wood now lead the way by four points from Sir John Bayley, who celebrated an away-day success in north Shropshire at Adderley.

The Bayley Boys edged a 7-5 (226-200) contest on the road. Josh Hale’s resounding 21-2 triumph over Richard Pullen helped towards the victory. Second-bottom Adderley’s best score was Ed Proudlove’s 21-9 over Gordon Hawkins.

Third-placed Castlefields played out an entertaining and tense clash at hosts St Georges, who are sixth.

The Telford home side just came out on top 7-5 (221-205) with Michael Wainwright’s 21-20 over Rich Goddard, as well as Cody Everitt’s 21-19 success over Hayden Lewis.

Rock-bottom Wem USC and Welsh outfit Hanmer battled out a draw at the home of the basement boys. The games were tied 6-6 – with Colin Smith’s 21-5 over Lee Peate for Wem and a Jack Hewitt 21-5 success for the visitors.

Wem edged the winning bonus by an aggregate of just six (213-207). The bottom side trail Adderley by seven points.

Highley and Bylet, who are now fourth-bottom and third-bottom respectively, shared another close contest as hosts Highley put four points between the sides in the overall standings with a 7-5 (211-205) win.

Burway picked up an impressive win on the road in Shrewsbury at Meole Brace. The Church Stretton side lost out by games 7-5 at Meole but were 227-207 aggregate winners. Victories for Dave Wilding (21-4) and Adam Dovey (21-7) were key.

Bowls
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News