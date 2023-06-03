Lawson stakes his claim to be best bowler in Wem

Rich Lawson and Gary Whitehall flank league president Barry Jennings

He won the Singles Merit in the Browns of Wem-backed league for the third time and in fine fashion at Old Shrewsbury.

Representing first division side Baschurch, Lawson beat Gary Whitehall (Adderley) 21-14 in the title decider on Sunday.

Organiser Ade Jennings described it as “a very good final”, adding: “We had 26 entries, which was a good number considering all the other competitions that took place on the same day. In the semi-finals Gary beat Ashley Wellings (Hanwood) 21-11 and Rich beat Craig Breeze (Prince of Wales Hotel) 21-9. The two greens played on at Old Shrewsbury were in excellent condition.”

There’s no time to waste for Shropshire bowling clubs to promote their ‘Unsung Hero’.

Closing date for nominations is tomorrow and the award winners will be invited to be guests at the County Merit finals at Newport on Sunday, June 25.

County secretary Dawn Gray said: “Have you got an Unsung Hero in your bowling club? Does that person go above and beyond for your club?

“Over the last 12 months it has still been extremely difficult for many clubs to get members back bowling. If you feel you have a member that goes that extra mile for your club, we’d like to hear from you. Nominations need to be submitted to me (sec.scgba@outlook.com) by Sunday, June 4.”

It’s crunch time for Shropshire’s star bowlers in the British Senior County Championship tomorrow.

They take on Cheshire in 12-a-side legs at Sinclair in Telford and Beech House, Levenshulme, knowing that victory will make the hot favourites to make the semi-finals.

A 42-shot opening-day victory over North Midlands was matched by Cheshire’s 41-chalk win over Greater Manchester, making tomorrow’s 2pm showdown effectively a winner-takes-all affair.

“We take on Cheshire with the winner being in pole position to qualify from the group for the knockout stages,” stressed a county association spokesperson.

Shropshire’s selectors make one change to the team that saw off North Mids so efficiently, 2021 County Merit winner Jack Hewitt returning to the starting line-up in place of Peter Grimston (St Georges).

Hewitt, part of the Hanmer team flying so high in the Premier League this season, plays in the back four away while Tom Roden (Sir John Bayley) and Gary Beff (Chester Road) return to the squad on reserve.

County selectors Mick Jones, Keith Walton, Andy Smith and Phil King were delighted by the opening day victory and have picked Sinclair for the home leg, the green on which they won last year’s semi-final against Lancashire by 31.

The legendary Noel Burrows plays at No.7 for Cheshire against Dan Taylor while David Lloyd, who won the County Merit on the same green last year, is Shropshire’s home anchorman.

Adderley’s Ian Howell and fellow North Shropshire Parks winter series regular Andy Hamman play in the first four for the visitors in Telford.

Glynn Cookson and Lee Johnstone are the big guns for Cheshire at home in a leg that sees the highly experienced Peter Farmer and Michael Beer join the travelling party.