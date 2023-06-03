County Handicap trophy triumph for great Scott

Scott Moseley and Jarrett Cotterill

Scott Moseley is the latest new name that will be engraved on the County Handicap trophy after a sunshine triumph on Bank Holiday Monday at Old Shrewsbury.

The Hadnall bowler defeated Adie Rowe of Castlefields 21-14 in the final – after 61 had entered the one-day event – to join an elite band who have raised the famous John Bowers Cup.

“It’s an honour to join some great names from both past and present in winning the County Handicap,” he reflected. “To come out on top against someone who has been a class act for years in Adie Rowe is a big personal achievement for me – and to do it with my lucky card marker Luca and family there will be a great memory to look back on.

“Hopefully I can use it as a platform to kick on and progress further within the game.”

Moseley, a key member of the Wrockwardine Wood side that won the Premier League for the first time last year, paid tribute to Rich Jones and Old Shrewsbury for providing a wonderful venue with two great, tricky greens, plus the players and team-mates that stayed to support.

“Thanks also to Mike Potter (county competition secretary) for everything he brings to the local game – we would be lost without the huge effort and amount of hours he puts into the sport.”

The final itself was nip and tuck until 12 across, county competition secretary Mike Potter explaining: “But then Scott found a short 20-metre straight mark to take him to a lead of 17-12.

“And despite Adie wrestling possession of the jack to change the mark for a couple of ends, Scott sealed his victory finishing the game 21-14 after 23 ends.”

Potter thanked Louise Cotton for her invaluable assistance throughout the day before calling on county deputy president, Brenda Slingo, to present the prizes,with Newport’s Jarrett Cotterill receiving the best novice award.

Moseley had edged a 21-19 cracker against Ade Jennings (Prince of Wales Hotel) in the semi-finals while Rowe was easing past Dave Turner of Hanwood, 21-10.

Quarter-final scores: Scott Moseley (+1) 21 Chris Jones (+1, Meole Brace) 18; Jennings (+2) 21 Ash Wellings (scr, Hanwood) 10; Rowe (+1) 21 Rob Jones (+2, Pontesbury) 8; Turner (+2) 21 Keith Wall (+2, Castlefields) 17.

Shropshire Ladies secretary Helen Clee has launched an 11th hour search for over-60 bowlers willing to play in two events.

The association want to field teams in the Shropshire veterans inter-league next weekend and the British Ladies veterans county championship on Tuesday, June 13, in Yorkshire.