Six of the best as in-form Callum Wraight keeps on winning

Callum Wraight with title No.5 and the Golborne Open organiser

Titles number five and six for 2023 were secured by the Shrewsbury superstar over the Bank Holiday weekend, leaving the 36-year-old £950 richer and sunburnt.

Wraight’s winning ways started in the Golborne Open with four comfortable successes taking him to the final at the Warrington club.

That’s when the reigning British Merit champion eased to a 21-16 victory over Phil Boydell to secure the £400 top prize.

Then on Monday he made the shorter trip to Cheslyn Hay for the £1,860 M & B Invitation Classic – and once again he set off with three easy wins.

A semi-final clash with step-dad and Castlefields team-mate Rich Goddard was tougher, but it wasn’t long before Wraight was taking on Nathan Dawes in a sunshine final.

And the Black Country bowler had no answer to the Salopian’s class has he pocketed the £550 top cheque with a 21-12 card.

“It was a top class day at the first M&B Cheslyn Hay Classic with a great field of 32 and some superb bowling,” said organiser Jordan Picken. “Congratulations to Callum on the win and thanks to all the sponsors, spectators, volunteers and of course Bill Staite for his refereeing. I’m looking forward to this being a long standing event in the bowls calendar.”

That would no doubt please Wraight, who said last October when he reflected on his 2022 campaign: “I sign off with an incredible 26 tournaments, beating the record I set the previous year.

“But more importantly, it’s been the best season of my life and one that will surely be impossible to match again.”

Well he’s nearly a quarter of the way there – and that’s with more than four months of the summer campaign still to go!