King reigns supreme at Newport Open

Semi-finalists, from left: Sam Millward, winner Jamie King, promoter Rob Burroughs, Josh Bradburn, Ayden Smith

This time it was for a first prize of £250 in the relaunched Newport Open, but once again it was King who came out on top.

The multi-titled Wrockwardine Wood star won Sunday’s showdown 21-9, repeating his 2012 Mid Shropshire League Merit final success in a 21-20 thriller played at Sinclair.

“Jamie King won the 2023 Newport Open after a consistent display all day, despite a tough draw throughout the competition,” said promoter Rob Burroughs.

“He played well all final, Ayden having to fire at least 10 times in the tie, hitting the majority of them to keep him in the game.

“From 10-7 up though, Jamie went 19-7 ahead and, despite Ayden getting two singles, Jamie was able to finish the match off.”

King was equally impressive in the semi-finals as he beat new clubmate Sam Millward – the former Newport man who is playing county bowls for the Potteries this season – 21-12 .

Former homester Smith, now playing for Sir John Bayley, defeated Josh Bradburn (St Georges) 21-15 in the last four after going 11-3 up,

“Thank you to Newport Bowling Club for being great hosts and keeping us fed and watered so well!” added Burroughs.

“Thank you to those who measured and marked and to John Breeze for his sponsorship.”