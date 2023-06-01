Champions up for the cup at Wrockwardine

They are through to the quarter-finals of the three home-three away knockout for over-60s and have been drawn against Wrockwardine Wood in a tie that must be completed by June 30.
“Players need to have played at least four league games before their quarter-final game is played,” stressed a county association spokesperson.
Other last eight pairings are – Bylet v Battlefield, Castlefields v Pontesbury or St Georges, Newport v SJ Bayley or Madeley CC.
Meanwhile, the deadline for entries in the 2023 Shropshire Verti-Drain & Turf Services Veterans Inter-League is Saturday.
“It will be run at Old Shrewsbury by the Tanners Shropshire League, starting at 10am, and you can enter with Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.,” added the spokesperson.