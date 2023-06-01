Champions up for the cup at Wrockwardine

Bowls

They are through to the quarter-finals of the three home-three away knockout for over-60s and have been drawn against Wrockwardine Wood in a tie that must be completed by June 30.

“Players need to have played at least four league games before their quarter-final game is played,” stressed a county association spokesperson.

Other last eight pairings are – Bylet v Battlefield, Castlefields v Pontesbury or St Georges, Newport v SJ Bayley or Madeley CC.

Meanwhile, the deadline for entries in the 2023 Shropshire Verti-Drain & Turf Services Veterans Inter-League is Saturday.