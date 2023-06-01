Castlefields eye a repeat in the Shropshire Cup

Bowls

They reached the quarter-finals of the 10-a-side knockout with an 18-shot victory over Shifnal at Bridgewater – and their growing confidence was boosted by the exit of Mid Shropshire champions Horsehay.

They lost to Telford rivals Wrockwardine Wood by 30 at St Georges, but the side that took the eye was Bridgewater with a 30 chalk success over Newport at Meole Brace, captain Matt Blackhurst declaring: “It was a brilliant performance from everyone.”

Bowring won the closest game of the night as they defeated Hadnall by three shots on Highley, a 21-11 first four card from Kate Wainwright proving vital, while Battlefield were the biggest winners with a margin of 86 over Charlton.

Sir John Bayley beat Trench by 36 chalks, St Georges got past Greenfields by 73 with eight winners and Bylet beat Albert Road Exiles by 38 on Wem USC with Pete Driver a 21-5 star.

The away squad of the Shropshire junior bowls team are facing a long trek to the seaside for their next match.

A game against Wales is looming on Sunday, June 11, in the Premier Division of the British Junior County Championship as Shropshire look to build on a 68-shot opening-day success over Staffordshire.

A long trip up the A55 to Benllech on Anglesey faces the travel party while the home leg is on the No.1 green at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury.

Finn Leonard of Malpas Sports is the one change to the starting 12s as he comes in to play in the back four away in place of Zoe Fenwick, with nine reserves selected to travel.