Porter takes over as chairman at Shrewsbury club

Bowls

The departure of David Charles from the post was confirmed by David Farmer, the president of the club that is based at the six rink centre on the Sports Village in Sundorne.

“It is with regret that we have to accept the fact that David Charles has decided to call it a day,” confirmed Farmer.

“After eight years he felt he couldn’t offer any further service.”

He will be succeeded in the key role by Roy Porter.

“David took over as chairman from me, and has given outstanding service to the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club.

“He’s taken the club forward with new ideas and helped to update the computer system to make running the leagues easier.

Thanks

“David will be greatly missed and, as president, I offer my sincere thanks to him for the way he has taken the club forward.”

But Farmer feels the future of the club is still bright, with the new chairman leading moves to recruit members to the club committee and introduce even more new ideas.

“The future is looking very good for the coming winter season and I appeal to crown green bowlers to join our very successful indoor club.”

“Roy Porter will also make a great chairman as he has been involved in flat green bowling in Shropshire for many years.