Mum’s the word for champion Ben

BowlsPublished: Comments

Young Whitchurch bowler Ben Hinton knows how to keep his parents happy – win titles with them!

Mixed doubles finalists at AWC, from left: Winners Helen and Ben Hinton, runners-up Andy and Leah Marshall

He won the County Father & Son with dad Carl last year and now he’s teamed up with mum Helen to triumph in the Judith Purcell Mixed Doubles.

The Hintons proved unbeatable on Saturday in the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association competition at the Archibald Worthington Club that attracted 17 entries on a sunshine day.

Ben – the Shropshire Junior Merit champion and British Junior Merit runner-up in 2019 – and Helen beat Hadnall husband and wife, Andy and Leah Marshall 21-18 in the final. And Helen declared: “It was a proud mum and son moment winning it – had to try and match them winning the Father & Son last year!”

Organiser Jack Hazeldine said:“The final proved a hard tussle but congratulations to Helen and Ben as they edged out Andy and Leah Marshall.

“A massive thanks to everyone who entered – the number of entries was fantastic, the green at AWC was lovely and a good day was had by all.”

In the semi-finals the Hintons raced past Mike Proudlove & Isobel Jones 21-5 while the Marshalls defeated Jack Purcell & Gillian Edge 21-12. Hazeldine added: “The NSCGBA Doubles (for ladies and juniors) planned for Saturday, June 3, has been postponed and a new date will be arranged. And we are still confirming a new date for the men’s doubles.”

