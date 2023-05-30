Bayley Boys see off Shropshire Bowling League title holders as race heats up

Bowls

The Wrockites slipped to a third defeat from eight games – the same endured from 26 games en route to the title last term – as hosts Bayley secured the 8-4 success.

But an aggregate of 211-195 underlined a hard-fought encounter between sides that started the day second and third.

Big winners for the Bayley Boys were Tom Roden’s 21-7 card over Scott Moseley, with healthy assistance from Ayden Smith (21-9).

Wood recorded some big scores of their own through Steve Broome (21-8), Liam Stevens (21-10) and Sally King (21-11), but Bayley proved too strong across the board. The gap to leaders Castlefields is just two points.

Wrockwardine will eye a home double this weekend, with back-to-back clashes inside 24 hours against Chester Road and Meole Brace on Friday and Saturday.

Bylet and Ifton entertained spectators with a tight contest tied six games each, where the winning points went the way of the Bridgnorth hosts.

An aggregate of 225-211, with thanks to a heavy success by Scott Harries (21-3), got the job done for Bylet, for whom it was just a third victory in eight. Ifton are fifth.

Leaders Castlefields made it seven wins from eight with a home triumph over Highley.

The hosts eased to a 8-4 (224-173) success with Callum Wraight and Adam Jones sharing the best result of 21-7, over David East and Bruno Heath, respectively.

Highley’s Danny Statham recorded a 21-9 victory over Russell Pugh. The Bridgnorth side sit third-bottom, five points clear of Adderley.

Adderley were whitewashed on an evening to forget as Hanwood raced clear to claim a 12-0 win.

Fourteen points courtesy of the 252-152 hammering – and rare feat of a 100-aggregate difference – lifted Hanwood to sixth.

Stars were Shaun Bould (21-6), Mark Shore and Glyn Wellings (both 21-7) and Ashley Wellings (21-9). Adderley remain 10 points clear of early basement boys Wem USC, who still have just a sole victory to show for their efforts this term.

Wem were beaten on the road by Burway, who finally chalked up their own first league win of the season to see them shoot up to 10th, four places above the lowly visitors.

The Ludlow hosts were heavy 10-2 (242-165) winners with Kiah Roberts (21-6) ad Russell Davies (21-8) in form.

Such is Burway’s points taken from narrow defeats already this campaign, they are higher in the standings than rivals who have recorded three and four victories.

Hanmer are up to third after a big 10-2 win of their own over the border at home to mid-table St Georges. The 245-186 victory saw Dave Ellison (21-6) and Lee Peate (21-7) impress.