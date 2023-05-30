£1,000 prize pot for 70th running of Bowring Open

Bowls

The 70th Bowring Open will be staged on Sunday, October 1, at the Wellington club (11am start) with new format but still a £1,000 prize fund. There will be just 32 places at £15 apiece in the Pryce (Builders) Ltd sponsored event to chase a £500 first prize, bookings to Sean Round on 07446 907207.

Bowls diary

Wenlock Olympian Society doubles KO at Much Wenlock on Sunday, June 25 – Maximum of 32 pairs at £10 each, entries to Bob Mumford on 01952 727138, 07539 955576 (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com).

Chirk Open Pairs – on Sunday, June 25, for 32 pairs at £20 apiece with a 9.30am start time. Prizes depending on entry numbers, bookings to Meurig Davies on 07941 919649.

LLP Open at Bylet – 64 spaces in one-dayer on Sunday, July 9, sponsored by County Loos with £600 for winner and revised prize money list. Entry £20, no home bowlers, bookings to Steve Reeves on 07946-612912.

Wenlock Olympian Society singles KO at Broseley – on Sunday, July 9, from 10.30am. £5 to enter, names to Gail Hall on 07825 641814 (broseleybowlingclub@gmail.com) by June 30.