Bowlers flock to sign up for Rhyn Open in pursuit of cash prizes

Bowls

This year’s Rhyn Open at the Weston Rhyn-based club boasts a total fund of £1,500 thanks to sponsorship from P J Scaffordling Ltd.

But it is now going to be played as a one-day comp on Saturday, September 2, and all 32 places available at £20 apiece were grabbed in just over a day.

“Entries are now closed and I have a reserve list,” confirmed happy organiser Paul Salisbury.

Any entrant who wins two games is guaranteed £75, with the eventual winner to receive £500.

Shropshire’s crown green bowling clubs are under starter’s orders for this year’s Best Kept Green competition.

Deadline for entries, made via the county association’s website, is Wednesday, May 31, with Cleobury Mortimer the green they all have to try and beat.

The South Shropshire club made history as the inaugural winners of the Dennis UK-Sissis sponsored title and trophy last year, receiving a £200 first prize.