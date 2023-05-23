Newport Open is cut in half after entry shortage

Due to have been run on Sunday with 64 places, Burroughs has taken decisive action after less than hoped for interest.

“I’m going to be running the Newport Open as a 32 on Sunday as I only have 26 entries so far,” he said. “I think the date being on a bank holiday weekend as well as being the start of half-term means a lot of bowlers go away, and I know a couple of comps are on too which will have prevented a few from entering.

“So there are six spaces left and I will still use both greens, starting later at 11am and obviously I will have to reduce the prize money.

“Based on a full 32 it will be £250 for the winner, entry costing £20 and open to men and women with no home bowlers, bookings to me on 07901 229623.”

Roll Up Shropshire, the new campaign aimed at introducing newcomers to crown green bowling, has been hailed a big success.

A total of 27 clubs affiliated to the Shropshire association – nearly a quarter – took part in the promotion by offering introductory sessions and coaching.

The brainchild of county development officer Pauline Wilson, she feels it has worked as a good post pandemic boost to those that tried..

“Despite April being a terrible month weather-wise, clubs went ahead with their Roll Up Shropshire sessions,” she said. “Some 27 clubs took part, offering 44 sessions, and numbers held up pretty well with some notable successes.

“With five clubs yet to provide results it seems that 292 people came to the sessions.

“Much Wenlock had a terrific response with 80 people attending, Bridgnorth saw 45 attendees, and almost half of these have joined the club, and there were some great conversion rates.

“At Baschurch seven people attended with all joining up while at Broseley there were eight who attended and seven joined up – all of whom have come back for more coaching.

“We all know 1,500 bowlers didn’t come back after Covid and I would therefore like to congratulate all the participating clubs.