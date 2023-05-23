Mixed emotions on ladies’ opening day

Shropshire Ladies’ home squad at Edgmond before their 122-shot demolition job against South Staffordshire

A 132-shot victory over South Staffordshire put Shropshire on cloud nine, but North Shropshire were beaten home and away by North Lancs & Fylde on their return to the main competition.

Beaten finalists last year, Shropshire took immediate control of qualifying section three by storming to a 122-chalk win in their home leg at Edgmond on Sunday, as well as winning by 10 at M & B Cheslyn Hay.

“Congratulations to all in the team – both home and away – a great start to the season,” was the reaction of county secretary Helen Clee.

New Merit champion Tracy Bound won 21-0 in what Clee hailed as a “fantastic” home success. Sonya Lucas (21-1), Carleen Doody-Millington (21-3), Jamie Phillips (21-4), Sarah Weaver (21-6) and Jayne Craggs (21-7) all piled on the agony.

Eight winners out of the 12 games away included three out of the first four with new Shifnal recruit Alison Cotton the best of them with a 21-12 card.

But North Shropshire were left licking their wounds after losing their section two opener, despite a decent start away at East End BC in Lytham. They had five winners – Chris Sayers and Ann Speake best on 21-13 – and with last pair Janet Powell and Tina Ralph both winning the losing margin was kept down to 43.

A shared first four at sunny Tilstock including a 21-14 best from Prees stalwart Joan Groom, gave them early hope.

But the visitors took all four middle four matches and ended up 59 shots too good for the hosts.