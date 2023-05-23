Little to separate Ifton and Fields in a close Shropshire Bowling League encounter

Bowls

While hosts Ifton won seven games to Castlefields’ five, it was the table-topping visitors who took the four bonus points on offer thanks to a one-shot aggregate win, 204-203.

Ian Jones led the way for Ifton with a 21-4 card, but Tom Palmer and Jon Palmer were both 21-9 winners for Castlefields.

Callum Wraight, Michael Beer and Russell Pugh were also victorious for Castlefields, while it was crucial Glyn Herbet got within one of Ifton’s Brian Hayes in a 21-20 defeat. Owen Jackson, Nicky Jones, Oliver Jones, Keiron Roberts and Leighton Roberts also scored for Ifton, who are fourth in the table.

Sir John Bayley and Wrockwardine Wood are second and third in the standings ahead of their meeting this Friday, after both scoring big home wins.

The Bayley Boys overcame Chester Road 9-3 (238-178) thanks in part to single-figure successes for Alex Jones and David Lloyd.

Chris Worthington, Ayden Smith, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Gordon Hawkins, Josh Hale and Paul Evans were also winners for Bayley, while Chester Road replied through Paul Griffiths, Daniel Hand and Martin Lloyd.

Wrockwardine Wood had four single-figure winners in their 10-2 (237-158) demolition of winless Burway, who have sunk to one off the bottom of the table.

Dan Taylor (21-5), Liam Stevens (21-6), Mark Jones (21-7) and Steve Broome (21-7) were all dominant.

Sally King, Aaron King, Sam Millward, Martin Williams, Josh Cotton and Jamie King also triumphed, while Adam Dovey (21-9) and Kiah Roberts won for Burway.

Fifth-placed Hanmer scored 14 points on the road with their 10-2 (243-204) success at Adderley.

The result could have been much closer, however, as Andrew Armstrong, Jack Hewitt and Dave Ellison all won 21-20, while Tommy Lowndes (21-19), Sarah Lowndes (21-18) and Nathan Lacey (21-18) were also pushed all the way.

Ieuan Pugh, Lee Peate, Robin Bennett and Graham Bennett (21-8) also triumphed for Hanmer, while Adderley’s wins came from Ian Howell and Jamie Brookes.

Meole Brace were the week’s biggest winners as they hammered Hanwood 11-1 (250-150) thanks to Chris Jones (21-2), Dave Redge (21-6), Mark Thomas (21-8), Doug Edwards, Will Tyler, Will Childs, Andy Wiggington, Craig Wilson, Tracy Bound, Nick Davies and Chris Stretch. Richard Lawson was Hanwood’s only winner.

Highley and St Georges bagged seven points each in another really close encounter where St Georges won 7-5 in games, but hosts Highley edged the aggregate for two bonus points.

Peter Grimston, Peter Farner and Ian Gaut (all 21-9) led the way for St Georges, while Bruno Heath, Darrell Handley and Frank Leek (all 21-10) were Highley’s main men.