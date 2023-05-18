Rhys Marshall’s whitewash leads a turnaround in GB opener

Happy at home: The Shropshire junior squad at Old Shrewsbury for the start of their British Junior County Championship campaign against Staffordshire Home hero Rhys Marshall and away man-of-the-match Jarrett Cotterill Away man of the match Jarrett Cotterill

They eventually recorded a 68-shot overall victory over PremierDivision rivals Staffordshire with Rhys Marshall – so experienced at under-18 level – the 21-0 home hero on Sunday.

His stunning win came at No.5 at Old Shrewsbury as the hosts secured a 52 chalk win, while a player of the match display away at M & B Cheslyn Hay from Jarrett Cotterill to win 21-9 helped Shropshire triumph there too by 16.

Victory was just what the selectors wanted to boost confidence for next month’s clash with Wales, who lost by 67 to reigning champions Yorkshire on the same day.

“We had a slow start in the first four, trailing by four at home despite a 21-5 win by Luke Morris, but we did lead by three away despite just one winner in Austin Wilson’s 21-13 card,” said a county spokesperson.

“However, it was Rhys Marshall who started the turnaround, winning 21-0 and helped by the two debutants both winning, Tad Broome 18 and Jack Cooke 17.

“We took the whole of the middle four away, with both debutants winning again – Joseph Pullen 16 and James Sanderson 15 – before Harry Wilson produced a great performance to beat Sir John Bayley’s Premier League bowler Owen Evans 21-20 at No. 12.

“A clean sweep of the back four, led by Thomas Oare winning 21-5, meant a 52-shot win at Old Shrewsbury.”

And selector Derek Killen said: “A big well done to Shropshire junior team for a good win home and away.

“Thank you Old Shrewsbury and Rich Jones the greenkeeper for a superb venue and green.

“Next game is Wales – bring it on!”

Home hero Rhys Marshall and away man-of-the-match Jarrett Cotterill

Four was the magic number for Shropshire bowls king Callum Wraight as he enjoyed yet another open title triumph.

His fourth successive victory in the Woodplumpton one-day 32 in Preston was his fourth tournament win of the 2023 season – and made the 36-year-old from Shrewsbury proud as punch. After an admittedly slow start on Saturday, the Castlefields star ended up beating Gareth Gwilliam 21-9 in the final, host club secretary Kevin Andrews declaring: “It was something to behold, some demon high speed striking by Callum - short mark, medium mark, long mark - left folk gasping at times.”

And Wraight added: “I had a ropey first game which I just scraped through (beating Terry Wood 21-19 from 9-3 adrift) but the semi-final was a classic.

“I managed to come from 16-7 down to beat Gareth Coates to 19 and in the final I played my best game of the day to be a comfortable winner.

“What was really pleasing, and something I’m extremely proud of, is that I’ve managed to win that competition four years running – and to win 20 games on the trot in fields like that takes some doing.

“Hopefully that pushes me on now moving forward as I’ve got some important comps coming up, including the Royle in Rochdale on Saturday night before the big one on Sunday, the qualifiers for the Shropshire Merit.”

The day after his latest Woodplumpton win, Wraight was a first round loser in the finals of the Penwortham Sports Open, also in Preston, 21-17 to Same Day, before losing in his qualifier in the £6,300 Ribblesdale Classic in Clitheroe by the same score against Jon Wood of Leeds.

Away man of the match Jarrett Cotterill

Shropshire affiliated bowls clubs have until tomorrow (FRI) to enter an historic team knockout that benefits charity.

The Harris Cup has been run by the is run by the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League since 1950 but is open to enter to any club affiliated to the county association.

And last year first time entrants Hadnall went and won the prized trophy, encouraging league officials to ensure clubs countywide were aware they could also enter.

“It has a five home-five away format until the final, which is played on a neutral green,” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

“There is a handicap of at least minus 15 shots for Premier League sides, entry is £10 and rounds are played on Wednesdays – but they can be played before if they clash with other cup games like the Tanner or Shropshire Star cups.”