Tracy bows out in semi-finals as County Classic eludes her again

Bowls

The Meole Brace bowler gave it her best shot in the 2023 edition played at Woodfield in Wolverhampton and powered into the semi-finals.

But then she came up against Jorden Picken and lost 21-18 to the South Staffordshire representative who went on to claim the title on Saturday.

Bound had earlier raced past first round opponent Frances Hallworth (North Midlands) 21-10 and Joan Jolly (North Lancs & Fylde) 21-8 in the quarter-finals.

North Shropshire’s Sue Palin won her preliminary round tie against Julie Burgess (Staffs) 21-15, only to bow out in round one – going down 21-10 against North Derbyshire’s Janice WiIson.

It’s déjà vu time in the Shropshire Premier Bowling League’s knockout for the Mayhew Trophy.

Holders Castlefields and Sir John Bayley will meet on Saturday, June 24, in a rerun of last year’s final after they both powered through their respective semi-finals.

Fields had 10 winners in their six home-six away showdown with St Georges, Rich Goddard’s 21-4 the best of three single-figure cards in a 66-shot whitewash in Shrewsbury.

The Bayley Boys were 43 chalks too good for Hanmer, Stuart Rutter the 21-7 star in a two chalk win at the Welsh village club.

Hanwood’s bid for bowls glory in the British Super Cup is over for another year.

They lost both legs of their four home-four away 31-up first-round tie against West Bromwich to bow out by 46 shots overall.

Rich Addison won 31-16 at home but Hanwood still lost that leg by three and narrow away wins by Ashley Wellings and Phil Lyttle was all they had to show for their trip down the M54.

But Wrockwardine Wood look in a strong position after the home leg of their clash with Windmill.

A clean sweep featuring Jamie King’s 31-6 card gives the Wrockites, past finalists in the knockout for the Arthur Land Trophy, a 65-shot advantage ahead of this Saturday’s away leg.