Mason is the first winner of the new Challenge Cup

Margaret Mason of host club Chester Road was the first winner of the Challenge Cup for bowlers in the lower divisions of the Whitchurch and Market Drayton leagues. Promoted by the new body running the two leagues, the North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association, it was held at the Whitchurch club in super weather on Saturday.

“If I said it was a pleasure running this comp I wouldn’t be wrong!” said co-organiser Jack Hazedline. “It was played by people who wanted to enjoy themselves – and winning was a bonus.”

Mason, unbeaten in three games for the Roaders’ F team in Whitchurch division six, took on clubmate Marlene Yarwood – who plays in Drayton Division Five – in the final.

“In it Margaret had a big break at the end which helped her confidence and in the end pushed Marlene aside in a friendly final,” added Hazeldine. “There was some really good bowling throughout the day and there were many well-contested games.

“The day ran smoothly with some truly great catering from Chester Road – and massive thanks to the green keeper as it was in superb condition and ran really well.”

Two past Shropshire champions contested a thrilling first final of the Edgmond Summer Open.

Wayne Rogers, County Merit winner in 2016, and 2000 champion John Breeze delivered a cracking battle in the Saturday sunshine on the village club’s top class green.

“Massive congratulations to Wayne Rogers on winning the day with a spectacular last end 21-20 after John Breeze had made a fantastic comeback to have us all on the edge of our seats!” said promoter Sarah Glenholmes.

The multi-titled Rogers, the Burway Boy who is now bowling for Castlefields after moving to Shrewsbury, beat county senior team-mate Stuart Rutter (Sir John Bayley) 21-16 in the semi-finals.

Newport’s Breeze, winner of two titles already this season including the Mid Shropshire Merit, had raced past Gary Beff (Chester Road) 21-12 at the same stage.

“Thank you to all the competitors for supporting our comps and the spectators and massive thanks also to our continued and generous sponsors HR Dept,” added Glenholmes. “And last but not least, thanks to our wonderful members at Edgmond – what a marvellous team we make. Feet up now until the next one!”