Fields are the kings of the castle after whitewash win

Bowls

Michael Beer led the way with a 21-1 victory, while there were also single-figure wins for Tom Palmer (21-7) and Rich Goddard (21-8).

Ian Metcalfe got closest for Wem – losing 21-18 to British No.1 Callum Wraight – while Castlefields wrapped up the maximum 14 points on offer with triumphs for Jon Palmer, Andrew Judson, Gary Neal, Wayne Rogers, Russell Pugh, Adam Jones, Glyn Herbert and Mark Taylor.

Sir John Bayley also bagged themselves 14 points to move up to second in the table, taking th extra bonus points with a 10-2 (228-191) away-day victory at second-bottom Bylet.

The only single-figure winner of the match was Bylet’s Nick Wyer (21-8), while Rob Fuller also scored for the hosts.

However, the Bayley boys secured the big win courtesy of Chris Worthington, Ayden Smith, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Alex Jones, Josh Hales, Paul Evans, Ashley Gregory, David Lloyd and Scott Simpson – the latter with a best result of 21-11.

Ifton and Wrockwardine Wood are down to third and fourth, respectively, after they surrendered the final two unbeaten records – both to St Georges.

The Saints toppled reigning champions Wood in midweek, 8-4 (234-204), and then turned over Ifton 7-5 (223-200) on Friday night.

Clay Flattley (21-8) led them to victory over Ifton, with Josh Bradburn, Cody Everitt, Peter Farmer, Peter Grimston, Joe Killen and Tony Rhodes also recording victories.

Nicky Jones, Dave Bond, Geraint Williams, Keiron Roberts and Owen Jackson got Ifton’s games.

Wood turned one defeat into two as they followed up their loss at St Georges with a 223-210 aggregate defeat to Hanwood after a 6-6 draw in games.

Steve Broome, Andrew Jones, Mark Jones, Jamie King, Sam Millward and Liam Stevens scored for Wood, but Hanwood’s Glyn Wellings (21-9) was the only single-figure winner.

He was joined by Andy Duckett, Simon Lane, Darren Wellings, Ashley Wellings and Richard Lawson in helping Hanwood to the aggregate success.

Burway still can’t buy a win – despite edging out Chester Road on games.

That is because the aggregate went narrowly in the visitors’ favour, 209-207, to bag them four bonus points as away-day winners.

Daniel Hand’s 21-8 card led the way for Chester Road, with Martin Lloyd, Carl Hinton, Mark Holland and Gary Beff also on target. Richard Lane and Kev Dovey were single-figure winners for Burway (both 21-9), but it still was not enough.