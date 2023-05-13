Experience vital as juniors renew county rivalries

Ready for action – the fine turnout for the Sambrook doubles at the Prince of Wales Hotel

A new-look team with four debutants takes on Staffordshire on opening day in the Premier Division of the British Junior County Championship, with legs at Old Shrewsbury and M&B Cheslyn Hay starting at 2pm.

And the county selectors, including deputy president Brenda Slingo, know that the championship experience of the likes of Rhys Marshall, Akeel Duncan, Wayd Pawlowski, Harry Brookes and Harry Wilson will be vital.

“There are four debutants, with two at home and two away,” confirmed a Shropshire association spokesperson.

“Tad Broome (Wrockwardine Wood) and Jack Cooke (Monkmoor) come in at home, while Joseph Pullen (Prince of Wales Hotel) and James Sanderson (Calverhall) step up away from home.

“There are also plenty of new names on reserve as the pool of juniors available to Shropshire is now nearly at 40.”

Just down the road from the home leg, Atcham is the venue for Shropshire Ladies’ County Merit and British Merit qualifier tomorrow from 10am, entries costing £11 to include the new BCGBA levy.

And Oswestry League competitions secretary Roger Candlin is hoping for a 16-strong field to contest the Tote Singles at Brymbo from 10am, cash prizes to be paid out on the day from the £5 entry fee.

A dozen clubs have entered the re-launched Shropshire veterans bowls team knockout for the Wrekin Cup.

And that total of 12 means four preliminary round ties need to be played in the three home-three away competition for over-60s before May 31.

“Legs must be played on the same date and all players must have played at least one league game,” said a Shropshire association spokesman.

“Battlefield, Bylet, Castlefields and Woore all have byes to the quarter-finals.”

The prelim ties are: Sir John Bayley v Madeley Cricket Club, St Georges v Pontesbury, Newport v Trench, Charlton v Wrockwardine Wood.

Time is running out for bowlers from Shropshire and Wales who want to play in the Isle of Man June Festival.

The number of locals taking part in the summer festival on the island were growing steadily before the pandemic – and are expected to surge now.

Festival director Steve Moore said: “Entries for the June Isle of Man Bowling Festival, which takes place from Monday 19th to Friday 23rd, close on Monday. (MAY 15)

“It will be the 95th time the men have battled it out for this prestigious trophy, whilst the ladies reach the 75 festivals milestone.