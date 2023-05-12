Super Ellie makes history with league Merit triumph

History makers – Monday Merit winner Ellie Wall and runner-up Steve Hendy

It came from League President Mike Potter as he saluted the Wrockwardine Wood bowler as the first winner of the Monday Divisions Merit, a new competition launched for players in teams in divisions four, five and six.

Wall, who has just returned to playing after a seven-year break, raced to a 21-6 victory over Bowring’s Steve Hendy in the Bank Holiday Monday final played on the No.1 green at the Sir John Bayley Club.

“Fair play to Ellie, she bowled superb all night and was the deserved winner,” said a magnanimous Hendy, adding to Potter’s words of praise at the presentation buffet that followed the action.

Former Shropshire junior Wall, a member of the Wood squad that won the British Ladies club championship last month, beat Ian Bates of Hadley USC in her semi-final on her way to a £55 first prize.

At the same stage former Premier League bowler Hendy was a 21-17 victor over another returnee to the game, Emma Chetwood of Newport, in front of a crowd of around 50 on a warm but damp night.

Quarter-final scores: Bates 21 Leila James (Bowring) 18; Wall 21 Patrick Evans Jnr (Newport) 8; Hendy 21 Michael Furness (Shifnal) 12; Chetwood 21 Paul Mills (Shifnal) 18.

It was another good day for Shropshire bowls as Callum Wraight won yet another open title – this time in Wales.

The British No.1 added to his stellar collection by triumphing in a one-day singles 32 at Wrexham area club Gresford Colliery Sports & Social.

Castlefields king Wraight made off with the £300 first prize in the Bank Holiday Monday promotion by surging to a 21-11 final victory over Owen Jackson – his fifth win on the day.

But the good news for Shropshire did not end there as former junior star Joe Killen reached the semi-finals, as did Matty Worden who is now playing for Premier League newcomers Adderley.

Wraight had three long games before beating Worden 21-17 in the semi-finals, and organiser Tommy Lowndes declared: “It was a fantastic day and thanks to the bookie, Dave Ellison, and everyone who turned up to support the event.”

It was a first ever visit to Gresford for the 36-year-old reigning British Senior Merit champion from Shrewsbury - and he couldn't have been happier.

"It was a strong field and beating Matty Worden and Owen Jackson is just a massive confidence boost as both are top players and both represented their counties at No.1 on the Sunday," said Wraight. "And I must add that young Joe Killen played superb to reach the semi-finals.

"That was a great achievement and there was no shame in losing to Owen - he should take a lot from his efforts on Monday."

Shifnal-based Killen, who has now joined St Georges after Newport pulled out of the Premier, beat Mark Holden 21-13 in the last eight before having to settle for a £100 prize when beaten 21-9 by Jackson in the semis.

The busy Wraight has an invitation 32 at Woodplumpton on Saturday on his agenda,followed by the final 16 at Penworthom on Sunday – both in Preston – before heading to Clitheroe on Sunday night for a qualifier in the £6,300 Ribblesdale Classic.

Shropshire bowlers will be out in force tomorrow chasing British and local glory far and wide.

And Shrewsbury’s Tracy Bound knows a thing or two about winning prestigious titles, her collection including the British Ladies Merit, Ladies Champion of Champions and Isle of Man Festival triumphs.

That’s why she is among the favourites to win the British Ladies’ County Averages Classic when the action starts at Woodfield in Wolverhampton at 10am.

The Meole Brace bowler faces a first-round tie against Frances Hallworth (North Midlands) while North Shropshire representative, Sue Palin, has a prelim appointment against Julie Burgess of Staffordshire.

Back in Shropshire, Edgmond have their one-day Summer Open from 9.30am with a 32-strong field including county stars Wayne Rogers, Stuart Rutter, Jamie King and Pete Grimton, plus Premier League regulars aplenty.