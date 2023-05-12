Duo are delighted by Terry & June

The Battlefield pair ended up winning the Terry & June Sambrook Trophy with a fine display in the final on Bank Holiday Monday.
Evans and Ryder beat the high class Castlefields pairing of Keith Wall and Kieran Walker 21-10 to take the title at Shrewsbury’s Prince of Wales Hotel.
“A great turnout of 32 pairs entered the competition,” said a Tanners league spokesperson.
“The losing semi-finalists were both Castlefields-Prince Hotel pairings, with Rhys Marshall partnering Danny Wornell and the grandad/grandson duo of Tony Wall and Lewis Hanmer.”