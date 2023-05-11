Shropshire selectors call it right as county open with a victory

Home heroes: The Shropshire squad and officials at Newport, who secured a superb British Senior County Championship victory over North Midlands

Long-serving selector Mick Jones believes if the away 12 loses by less than 30 shots it gives the home side the ideal chance to secure overall victory – and that’s exactly what happened against North Midlands as they won by 42 shots.

The travelling party at Atherstone Cons had seven winners and went down by only 26 chalks while Jones, now serving as County President, watched one of the best Shropshire home performances in some time on the No.2 green of his own club Newport.

A clean sweep of the first four led by Alex Jones (21-11) gave them a 22-shot lead before they really went to town in the middle four as the green quickened in the Sunday afternoon sunshine.

Home man-of-the-match Michael Beer won 21-4 at No.5 and Jamie King soon added a 21-7 card as the advantage was stretched to an unassailable 45. Martin Gaut piled on the agony for the silent visitors with a 21-9 success in the back four as Shropshire, with 11 winners, finished 68 chalks to the good in an encouraging overall victory.

Away in Atherstone the hosts won all four early matches but Rich Goddard won 21-18 from 14-3 down, Gary Neal (21-19) and Julian Cooke (21-20) to steady the ship in the middle.

‘Mr Reliable’ Wayne Rogers (21-19) and last man Ashley Wellings (21-18) added more wins in the back four as a strong North Mids line-up was held in check with some aplomb. The result puts Shropshire top of qualifying section three as they look to go one better after losing in last year’s Crosfield Cup final to Yorkshire.