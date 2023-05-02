Winless Burway are still earning plenty of points

Bowls

Despite suffering four defeats from four matches, they are sitting eighth in the table – above six teams who have all tasted victory.

After going down 7-5 (225-217) at Bylet last Wednesday, they crashed to an 8-4(240-200) reverse at Hanwood on Friday – the first time this season they had less than five winners and been beaten by more than 12 shots on the aggregate score.

But their position in the table does not reflect that of the only winless side in the division.

Kev Dovey (21-16) earned their best result at Hanwood, for whom Richard Lawson (21-8) and Ashley Wellings (21-9) scored single-figure victories to leave their side sixth in the table.

Bylet followed up their home win over Burway by going down 8-4 (221-192) to champions Wrockwardine Wood – who made it three wins from three.

Liam Stevens (21-5) and Jamie King (21-6) played a big part in securing the four bonus points for winning the aggregate.

Nick Wyer (21-7) replied with the best result for Bylet.

Wood still trail leaders Ifton by nine points, but do have a game in hand. The table-toppers overcame Adderley 8-4 (224-175) to extend their perfect start to the season to four matches.

Steve Morrey (21-5) had the best card of the match, but Oliver Jones (21-8) was a single-figure winner for Ifton, who were also helped to victory by Brian Hayes, Owen Jackson, Ian Jones, Keiron Roberts, Leighton Roberts, Geraint Williams and Joey Williams.

Castlefields picked up 11 points for a 9-3 (231-178) victory over Chester Road that has them sitting second in the table, six points behind Ifton.

Tom Palmer (21-5), Rich Goddard (21-7) and Wayne Rogers (21-7) were all single-figure winners for Castlefields, while Andrew Davies (21-6) earned Chester Road’s best card.

Sir John Bayley were narrowly denied the four away bonus points as they were edged out by three shots on aggregate –210-207 – after sharing the 12 games with hosts Hanmer.

The only single-figure card of the match went the way of Hanmer’s Robin Bennett, while there were also wins for Dave Ellison, Jack Hewitt, Mike Gilpin, Tommy Lowndes and Ieuan Pugh. Bayley replied through Chris Worthington, Scott Simpson, Stuart Roden, Tom Roden, Alex Jones and Paul Evans.

Elsewhere, St Georges hammered Meole Brace 10-2 (237-158) with a best result from Ian Gaut (21-4) and other victories from Peter Grimston, Roy Bradburn, Michael Wainwright, Martin Gaut, Clay Flattley, Josh Bradburn, Peter Farmer, Tony Rhodes and Cody Everitt.