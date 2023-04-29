Bridgnorth is to host two mixed doubles events

Bowls

Tomorrow it’s the venue for the county association’s Mixed Pairs knockout for the Dave Card Memorial Rose Bowl.

Start time is 10am, entries costs £12 per pair and will be taken on the day, with prize money depending on numbers.

Then on Sunday, May 28, the Shropshire qualifier for the BCGBA Centenary Mixed Pairs is at the same venue, again starting at 10am with an entry fee of £12.

Organiser Mike Potter said: “The number of qualifiers we will be allocated is dependent on the number of entries.

“Last year we had 16 entries and we received two qualifying entries.

“However, due to other counties not taking their allocation, we were asked to provide an extra two pairs to complete a field of 32 pairs for the finals day.”