League Merits to take place on an historic day

History will be made at Hodnet when the Ladies Merit and Under-25, Under-21 and Under-18 Merits will be contested by Whitchurch and Market Drayton league bowlers.

Joint promoters Richard Proudlove and Jack Hazeldine stressed the competitions were for both leagues and they were still taking entries in midweek.

“Thanks to all the people who have entered early – please arrive by 9.45am to check in for a 10 o’clock start,” they said.

A small army of bowlers from the Shropshire Premier League aim to start the May Day weekend tomorrow with a big money boost.

Spearheaded by British No.1 Callum Wraight, they will make the short trip up the A49 to play in the £2,600 Spring Open at Owley Wood in Weaverham.

It’s a one-day competition for a 64-strong line-up that also includes Leighton Roberts, Martin Gaut, Dave Bond, Phil Jones and Reece Farr.

But the big guns who will be short odds like Wraight include Matt Gilmore, John Bailey, Darren Plenderleith and Matty Worden.

Premier men are also packed into the penultimate qualifier in the Woodfield Open in Wolverhampton tomorrow with Sir John Bayley stars Stuart Rutter, Paul Evans and Scott Simpson in the spotlight.

Much Wenlock Bowling Club are aiming to capitalise on a strong start to the crown green bowls season by attracting new members at a free open day next month.

Four out of their five league teams are riding high in both the Mid-Shropshire and Highley bowling leagues.

Despite early success, Much Wenlock are not resting on their laurels and will host an open day on Sunday, May 14, from 2-5pm.

Organiser and club treasurer Peter Yates. said: “Bowls is a game for everyone and we want to give the townsfolk of Much Wenlock and the surrounding areas the chance to have a go.

“We will provide all of the equipment so visitors just need to roll up and try their hand.

“Even the new incoming Mayor of Much Wenlock, Councillor David Fenwick, is coming along to test his skills.”