New bowlers roll up to Shropshire thanks to drive

Bowls

The Roll Up Shropshire’ recruitment drive has been declared an overwhelming success.

And now county officials are waiting to see if affiliated clubs get behind a new County Veterans Cup, a three home-three away knockout for over-60s which has an entry deadline of tomorrow night.

“What a fantastic response from Shropshire clubs to the county’s Roll Up Shropshire recruitment initiative,” said county development officer Pauline Wilson. “Some 27 clubs are involved and 44 sessions have or are being offered during April and into May. No-one can say we’re not doing our bit to bring bowlers into the game and ensure clubs have enough members – and it’s not finished yet as there’s still time for more clubs to join in.”

Entry in the County Veterans Cup costs £20 per team and the winners will receive the Wrekin Cup, with the Peter Morris Cars Shield going to the victors of the consolation knockout final.

It’s make your mind up time for bowls teams in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League.

“Clubs are reminded that all teams will be entered into the Charity Shield unless they inform competition secretary Rob Renke that they don’t wish to before Thursday,” said a league spokesman. “Teams that lose their first match either in the preliminary or first round will be entered into the consolation KO – but teams that withdraw from the Shield will not be entered.”