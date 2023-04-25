Ifton win on the road to top the Premier League table

That means they are three from three – one of a trio of 100 per cent records in the division, though champions Wrockwardine Wood have only played two and Chester Road just one.

Ifton eased to their third win of the season thanks to an 8-4 (231-192) triumph at Wem USC, bagging four bonus points for their victory on the road.

Leighton Roberts (21-7) and Owen Jackson (21-9) were both single-figure winners for Ifton, with Nicky Jones, Sam Williams, Martin Jones, Keiron Roberts, Craig Griffiths and Ian Jones also triumphing.

Andy Marshall, Ian Metcalfe, Colin Smith and Luke Grocott scored for Wem.

Hanmer also scored four bonus points as they edged out Burway 208-196 on aggregate after a 6-6 draw.

Andrew Armstrong (21-7) and Mike Gilpin played a big part in that result, being single-figure winners for Hanmer, while Tommy Lowndes, Joe Langford, Lee Peate and Nathan Lacey also won.

Adam Dovey, Ben Allen, Kiah Roberts, Dave Wilding, Kev Dovey and Lee Wilding responded for Burway.

And it was an even tighter away win for Castlefields at Meole Brace, snatching the aggregate 226-216 after a 6-6 draw.

Michael Beer’s 21-5 success was a big part of that – with no other single-figure winners in the match.

Beer was helped to victory by Jon Palmer, Gary Neal, Andrew Judson, Glyn Herbert and Callum Wraight, while Nigel Bound, Will Childs, Tracy Bound, Will Tyler, Doug Edwards and Andy Wiggington were Meole Brace’s winners.

Champions Wrockwardine Wood were the biggest of three home winners this week, thrashing Highley 10-2 (250-177), thanks to Steve Broome, Josh Cotton, Scott Moseley, Sam Millward, Dan Taylor, Rob Roden, Sally King, Aaron King, Liam Stevens and Jamie King.

The only two Wood lost were both by a score of 21-20, with Steve Roberts and Mark Jones going down to Danny Statham and Reece Farr, respectively.

Second-placed Sir John Bayley overcame Hanwood 9-3 (225-158) on their home green – including single-figure winners from David Lloyd, Alex Jones, Ashley Gregory and Owen Evans.

Ayden Smith, Stuart Rutter, Tom Roden, Tom Roden and Josh Hale also scored for Bayley.

Glyn Wellings, Asley Wellings and Richard Lawson scored for Hanwood.

And Adderley are in third after defeating St Georges 9-3 (227-169) thanks to Matty Worden, Jack Hazeldine, Phil Jones, Richard Pullen, Ian Howell, Jamie Brookes, Gary Whitehall, Steve Morrey and Ian Atherton.