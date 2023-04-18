Ifton are off to a fine start with back-to-back victories

Shrops bowls

The match finished 11-3 (239-193 aggregate). Leighton Roberts had the best result for Ifton, beating Will Childs 21-6.

Nick Davies recorded the best card for Meole with a 21-11 win against Craig Griffiths.

There were a couple of close games – Ifton’s Neil Kershaw narrowly beat Julian Cooke 21-20 and Meole’s Nigel Bound beat Ian Jones by the same scoreline.

It was Meole’s first defeat of the season as they were victorious on the opening day when they beat Highley.

Elsewhere, Castlefields got their first win of the season after they secured a 10-4 (218-173) victory over Sir John Bayley on home turf.

The hosts’ Jon Palmer was in fine form as he beat Stuart Rutter 21-6, while David Lloyd was in great form for the visitors with a 21-9 win over Hayden Lewis.

Most of the games were settled by big margins, but Andrew Judson and Spencer Clarke had a tight game, Castlefields’ Judson ended up getting the better of his opponent with a 21-17 win.

There was another tight clash between Josh Hale and Gary Neal. Hale, who plays for Sir John Bayley came out on top as the game finished 21-18.

The home sides dominated all the clashes on Friday, but the Hanmer against Hanwood tie was perhaps the most evenly-contested game with Hanmer eventually ending up with a narrow 9-5 (220-208) win.

It was Hanmer’s first victory and the visitors’ first defeat of the season. Lee Peate did well for the hosts to record their best result a 21-12 win over Glyn Wellings.

Hanwood’s Richard Addison got a comfortable win against Chris Edwards, but there were tight games too.

Hanmer’s Jack Hewitt triumphed 21-18 over Ashley Wellings. Mark Shore and Nathan Lacey also played out a tight game with Hanwood’s Shore getting the better of his opponent in the end, 21-17.

The final clash on Friday night was the one between Wem USC and Adderley. The home side, Wem, were victorious, winning 10-4 (205-191).

Andy Marshall hammered Phil Jones 21-5 for Wem and Richard Pullen did something similar in his game against Scott Thomas, winning 21-7.

There was a nail-biter between Sarah Weaver and Ian Howell. Wem’s Weaver ended up getting the better of her opponent with a 21-20 victory.

There was another incredibly tight game between Colin Smith and Matty Worden, which Wem came out on top of again with another 21-20 win.

The other games in the league, including Bylet against Burway, Chester Road’s trip to Highley and St Georges’ clash against raining champions Wrockwardine Wood, were all cancelled due to the wet weather, which swept across most of the UK on Friday causing disruptions to several sports.

Earlier in the week, Adderley did beat Bylet 10-4 (223-201) on Wednesday night.