Spencer Clarke is back on track after Classic showing

bowls

The double County Merit winner claimed three notable scalps at the prestigious Les & Mel Evans Invitation Classic at Heath Hayes BC on Easter Monday, including that of Shropshire and British No.1 Callum Wraight.

But just when it looked as if the Sir John Bayley stalwart was closing in on the £500 first prize, he lost 21-14 in the semi-finals to eventual title winner Greg Smith.

Clarke won only 10 of his 21 Premier League games last year and played a couple of matches for the Bayley’s top Mid Shropshire team as the left hander struggled to kind of form that has made such forced to be reckoned with over two decades.

But at Heath Hayes he found that winning edge, beating Dan Petcher 21-20 for starters, then Wraight 21-17 and Nick Wyer 21-20 in the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on the Clarke versus Smith semi, promoter Lynn Pritchatt said: “It was the first time Greg had beaten Spencer and then he beat Nathan Dawes 21-10 in the final to claim the title for a fourth time.

“Despite the adverse weather conditions, a good day was had by all – and it raised £471 for research into MND.”

Reigning champion Michael Beer (Castlefields) raced into a 10-3 lead against Clarke’s clubmate Scott Simpson in round one but ended up losing 21-17.