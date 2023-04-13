Shropshire's Callum Wraight adds another new title to collection

No.1: Callum Wraight finally get his hands on the West Brom Open

The Shrewsbury legend scored a first time success in the West Brom Open on Sunday to pocket £700 in prize money and ease some of the weight on his shoulders due to being British No.1.

The 36-year-old beat Ben Percival (Atherstone Cons) 21-16 in the final to make it five wins on another day to remember for the reigning British Senior Merit champion.

“I’m really chuffed to win the West Brom as it is always one I’ve been desperate to win and tick off the list,” said the father of two. “I’d never managed to get over the line there before, losing in three semi-finals and six quarters over the years, so Sunday did mean a lot to finally lift the trophy.

“Hopefully that sets me up well for the season and I can kick on now, as a result like Sunday just takes a load of pressure off.”

Wraight beat former Sir John Bayley bowler Elliot McGuinness 21-12 in the last four and Callum Bray 21-7 in the quarter-finals.

County senior team-mate Sam Millward was a 21-20 loser against Dan Petcher in round two while Wayne Rogers, Chris Worthington, Mark Taylor, Reece Farr and Battlefield’s shock finalist Andy Jones all fell at the first hurdle as 32 went into battle.

Two more Shropshire bowling leagues have suffered late fixture disruption.

The Oswestry League has been plagued by pre-season team withdrawals, the latest being by Hampden BC, based in Acrefair, near Ruabon.

“Unfortunately Hampden have had to withdraw their team from division five so there will be a bye for one team every week,” said a league spokesperson.

It leaves the division with 11 teams when fixtures start tonight after the recent withdrawal of Rhyn B due to a lack of players.

And the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League suffered a blow when Bowring withdrew one of their two teams from division six after it already played a match on the opening night of the season.

A new Tanners Shropshire Bowling League campaign is up and rolling – and with one of the highlights to look forward to this weekend.

The first fixtures in the Shrewsbury divisions were played on Tuesday night and now league officials are looking forward to the Champion of Champions competition for the top bowlers in the 2022 season.

That will be played on Sunday at Monkmoor BC in Shrewsbury with a field of 16 chasing the Terry Croft Memorial Trophy from 11.30am.

Meanwhile, league chiefs have confirmed that Bagley, who have a team in Shrewsbury division four, will be playing on Castlefields’ No. 2 green for the current season.