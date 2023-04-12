Ladies get the new bowls campaign up and running

Triples triumph for, from left: Irene Bloore, Eve Hollins and Tina Ralph

A draw-for partners triples and social afternoon at Nantwich Park Road was declared a success by association secretary Helen Hinton, especially for winners Tina Ralph, Eve Hollins and Irene Bloore.

“It was a chilly morning but it was lovely to see 24 ladies turn out for the competition, with some new North Shropshire Ladies who will be a fabulous addition to our squad,” said Hinton.

Eight triples were divided into two round robin groups and Ralph, Hollins & Bloore topped theirs with two wins and a 20 while Donna Bennett, Isobel Jones & Claire Hollins were unbeaten in their group.

“After lunch a beautiful sunny afternoon appeared and the final brought the eventual winners of Tina, Eve and Irene 21-16,” added Hinton.

“A huge thank you to Nantwich Park Road for hosting the event on their immaculate green and also to all the ladies for supporting the competition.”

The reigning champions of Shropshire bowls failed to land a blow in the World Club Championship.

Premier League champs Wrockwardine Wood and County Cup holders Ifton both fell at the first hurdle in their qualifying round on Sunday at Spen Victoria in Cleckheaton.

The Wrockites had two single-figure losers in their eight-a-side clash with Willenhall Nordley, Steve Broome’s 21-6 card the best of their three winners in a 27 shot (142-115) defeat.

St Martins-based Ifton lost by 23 to Meersbrook of South Yorkshire (151-128) in a clash of four winners apiece with Nick Jones tops with 21-11 for the county hopefuls.

Willenhall, featuring Sir John Bayley Premier men Paul Evans and Scott Simpson, missed out on next weekend’s finals day for the last eight when beaten by 15 by Parkfield Labour (North Lances & Fylde) in the qualifier.

Three Shropshire bowlers had a spring in their step at the weekend.

The Premier League trio of Martin Gaut (St Georges), Ed Proudlove (Adderley) and Highley’s Darrell Handley all qualified for the finals of the Spring Waterloo at Fleetwood.

It was the first weekend of qualifying in the Champion of Champions event and all three will return to the Fylde coast venue for finals day for the last 32 on May 1 full of confidence.

All three had warmed up for Fleetwood by playing for their clubs in the Premier’s six home-six away knockout for the Mayhew Trophy.

League newcomers Adderley beat Chester Road by one shot, Proudlove delivering a vital 21-12 card, while Mid Shropshire League champions Horsehay were pipped by just three chalks by Wem USC and Hanmer beat Burway by the same narrow margin.

Record winners and holders Castlefields romped in against Highley by 95 and the quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 19 are: Wrockwardine Wood v Hanmer, Sir John Bayley v Wem USC, Adderley v Castlefields, St Georges v Ifton.

Hanmer are lucky ones from a nine-strong Shropshire contingent about to set off in pursuit of British Super Cup glory.

The village bowls club got a first round bye when the draw was made for the four home-four away 31-up ties to be completed by Saturday, May 27.

A record of more than 50 clubs have entered the hunt for the Arthur Land Trophy and the ties for the Shropshire clubs are: Sir John Bayley v Stile, Hanwood v West Brom, Wrockwardine Wood v Windmill, Meole Brace v Woodfield, Castlefields v Short Heath, St Georges v Willenhall Nordley, Adderley v Woodlands, Malpas v Lloyd Hotel.

It didn’t go according to plan for the Shropshire duo chasing a £700 first prize as champion of the Potteries Panel.

Sam Millward did the best as he reached the semi-finals of the £3,000 winter event played on the artificial green at Biddulph BC.

The new Wrockardine Wood signing opened up on finals night with a 26-16 victory over Adam Coxon in the last eight but then lost 20-18 to eventual title winner Lee Brown.