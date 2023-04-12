Another winter of success for Brookes’ promotions

Winter league wonders: Woore’s champion line-up at the District Club

Jamie Brookes promoted both the North Shropshire Parks’ winter series and the District Invitation Winter League at the Whitchurch club that hosted the series finals day.

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight was crowned winter series champion to pocket £400 while Woore, captained by Matt Beeston, landed the winter league championship.

Brookes said of the winter series, which boasted a total prize fund of £7,915: “My thanks go to all six venues – but mainly Tilstock BC who have willingly hosted us a total of seven times – as without the venues we wouldn’t run.

“Thanks must go to the gang of helpers who have made the series run so smoothly and taken a lot of pressure off me.

“And lastly to all the competitors who made it happen – a brilliant 1,583 entrants over the 21 rounds, making an average of 75.4 per week.

“Here’s to October when Winter Series 10 will get fired up!”