Outsider Jones hoping to spring another surprise

By Nick Elwell

One of the Shropshire bowlers chasing a £700 first prize at the West Brom Open finals tomorrow (SUN) is hoping to cash in on a strange qualifying story.

Bowls
Bowls

Andy Jones of Shrewsbury club Battlefield is rated a rank outsider to emerge triumphant from a classy field of 32 that includes country stars Callum Wraight and Wayne Rogers.

But Jones, son of the late Pontesbury legend Emlyn, knows that – and will travel determined to enjoy his moment in the spotlight.

“I’m still not sure how I qualified as I had a big day out in Shrewsbury the day before and didn’t get to bed until 2.45am,” recalled Jones.

“And then in my second game, which was the qualifier, I was 17-4 (against Dane Hopwood) but somehow managed to win 21-18.

“I only went because Mike Beer asked me if I fancied taking his place.

"He had paid the entry fee and refused to take any money off me – it’s funny how these things can happen!” ”

Jones plays John Dewey in round one while 2-1 favourite Wraight takes on Connor Bray and Rogers meets Elliot McGuinness in a field that also includes Premier League men Sam Millward, Chris Worthington, Mark Taylor and Reece Farr.

Bowls
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

