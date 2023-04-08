Outsider Jones hoping to spring another surprise

Andy Jones of Shrewsbury club Battlefield is rated a rank outsider to emerge triumphant from a classy field of 32 that includes country stars Callum Wraight and Wayne Rogers.
But Jones, son of the late Pontesbury legend Emlyn, knows that – and will travel determined to enjoy his moment in the spotlight.
“I’m still not sure how I qualified as I had a big day out in Shrewsbury the day before and didn’t get to bed until 2.45am,” recalled Jones.
“And then in my second game, which was the qualifier, I was 17-4 (against Dane Hopwood) but somehow managed to win 21-18.
“I only went because Mike Beer asked me if I fancied taking his place.
"He had paid the entry fee and refused to take any money off me – it’s funny how these things can happen!” ”
Jones plays John Dewey in round one while 2-1 favourite Wraight takes on Connor Bray and Rogers meets Elliot McGuinness in a field that also includes Premier League men Sam Millward, Chris Worthington, Mark Taylor and Reece Farr.