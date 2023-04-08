Hadley Open proves a big hit as stars turn out

Bowls

The last four in the £3,200 Hadley Open featured two winners of the British Senior Merit, an Autumn Waterloo winner flying the flag for Shropshire and a Yorkshire star.

And it was former Yorkshire team captain James Davison who emerged from the stellar bunch on Saturday to lift the Don Bennett Trophy and pocket a £700 first prize.

Davison, who bowls for mighty Thongsbridge, beat Castlefields’ 2019 Autumn Waterloo hero Jon Palmer 21-13 on a green that played much better than it had for the qualifying sessions.

The two past British Merit champions fell in the last four, Davison edging out Greg Smith 21-20 while Palmer eased past Matt Gilmore – conqueror of county star Andy Moss in the 2016 final at Llay - 21-11.

Davison had recovered well to beat fast emerging former Shropshire junior Tom Killen 21-18 in the quarter-finals and showed his class by having a long chat with the Shifnal youngster after that game.

“Thank you to everyone who entered and for those at Hadley who helped me run it, especially Ade Smith and Callan Rhodes,” said promoter Rob Burroughs, who also praised referee Louise Cotton, results man Mike Beckett and Nick Wyer of sponsors .NJ Installations.

Other quarter-final scores – Smith 21 David Lloyd (SJ Bayley) 14; Gilmore 21 Paul Williams (Castlefields) 19; Palmer 21 Mark Taylor (Castlefields 18).

It’s a good bet that a Shropshire bowler will build on a fine record in the £2,000 Les & Mel Evans Memorial Invitation Classic on Monday.

Led by last year’s winner Mike Beer of Castlefields, they pack a 32-strong field that will target at £500 top prize at Heath Hayes Constitutional Club in Cannock from 10.30am.

Other past title winners in the hunt again include Callum Wraight and Wayne Rogers, but it is Beer who opens proceedings at No.1 with a tough looking tie against Scott Simpson of the Bayley.

New Bayley team-mates David Lloyd and Stuart Rutter will lock horns in round one with Premier League men Paul Evans, Spencer Clarke, Jamie King, Jon Palmer, David East, Gordon Hawkins, Darrell Handley, Dan Davies and Chris Ward also featuring.