Andy Hughes blows rivals aside to book Champions ticket

Andy Hughes

The 2015 champion blasted his way past home favourite Callum Wraight 21-9 in the first round and, four victories later, he had got his hands on the Doug Marrs Trophy again, the £1,000 top prize and

ticket to the Champion of Champions.

Hughes, who bowls for Wrexham club Cunliffe and has played for Ifton in the past, beat Highley’s Staffordshire-based young gun Reece Farr 21-14 in Sunday’s sunshine final.

“Well done to Andy Hughes for winning the 2023 Coors Meole Open and earning the first ticket to the BCGBA Champion of Champions on Saturday, September 20,” said new competition organiser Rob Burroughs.

In fact it was the fourth Meole Open final that Hughes has featured in as he lost in 2000 to Noel Burrows and in 2014 against Wayne Rogers before his first triumph 12 months later.

“After defeating favourite Callum Wraight first game 21-9, he beat Geraint Booth to 16, Ian Howell 18 and then Lee Brown 19, pulling out some great bowls when needed,” added Burroughs.

“He thanked the organisers and Meole Brace and said he was looking forward to being in the Champion of Champions and will do the competition proud.

“Well done to Akeel Duncan and Jess Lacey for sharing the Best Junior prize for reaching the second qualifying round – and well done too to Cliff Massey and Dave Jackson for sharing the Best Senior prize.

“Thank you to everyone who entered (241 of the 256 places were taken), the members of Meole Brace for doing an excellent job and Louise Cotton for refereeing the finals day.”

Farr beat Highley team-mate Darrell Handley 21-16 in his semi-final after Shropshire hopes had ended in the quarter-finals with the demise of Sam Millward and Gary Neal.