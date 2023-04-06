Shropshire's Callum Wraight hoping Easter brings tasty treats

Callum Wraight

The Shrewsbury star heads to Biddulph tonight (THURS) as even money favourite to land the £700 first prize as the winner of the first Potteries Panel when the last eight go into battle.

And the 36-year-old hopes to be a Good Friday hit tomorrow at a Coors-backed Invitation 32 at Houldsworth WMC in Stockport where there is a £400 top prize.

Wraight takes on Gary Owen for starters tonight after finishing top of his Panel qualifying group A with eight wins from nine matches after beating Andy Booth 38-12 last week.

Fellow Shropshire senior team man Sam Millward is also in the hunt following a third place finish in group B with six wins, his reward being a first round tie against Adam Coxon on a finals night that has a £3,000 total fund.

Tomorrow’s £1,670 singles knockout also features Wraight’s Castlefields Premier team-mates Rich Goddard and brothers Jon and Tom Palmer, plus big guns like Simon Coupe, Greg Smith and Gary Ellis.

But Wraight knows he will need to be at his best to reap a four figure reward at the two comps as he missed out in his qualifier in the Rudheath Spring Open when beaten 21-7 by Wayne Ditchfield last Saturday before his single figure ext at the hands on new Meole Open champion Andy Hughes the next day.

n Shropshire bowlers will get the chance to win Olympic gold medals at two competitions just two weekends apart.

The Wenlock Olympian Society will stage its annual bowls doubles knockout at Much Wenlock on Sunday, June 25, with the singles KO following at Broseley on Sunday, July 9.

Entry details:

Doubles at Much Wenlock for a maximum of 32 pairs at £10 each on June 25. Entries to Bob Mumford on 01952 727138, 07539 955576 (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com).