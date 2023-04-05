At last! Adderley join the ranks of Premier League

Bowls

The villagers take on north Shropshire rivals Chester Road in a six home-six away Mayhew Trophy tie as holders Castlefields start their defence against Highley.

After two failed play-off finals, reigning Market Drayton League champions Adderley were handed a place in the Taylor Support-backed elite league thanks to the demise of Newport.

But Newport are still due to feature tonight along with Mid Shropshire champions Horsehay, the other ties being:

Wrockwardine Wood v Bylet, Burway v Hanmer; Hanwood v Sir John Bayley, Horsehay v Wem USC; Ifton v Meole Brace; St Georges v Newport.

It’s been one of the hardest years for officials of Shropshire’s oldest bowls league to finalise fixtures for the coming season – and their headaches have continued.

Two more teams pulled out of the 98-year-old Oswestry League late last week, just when fixture secretary Trevor Roberts was starting to believe everything was sorted.

“The Rhyn B team, unfortunately, have had to drop out of division five due to lack of players,” said a league spokesperson.

“That division now has 12 teams, with the games starting the week after Easter, and the revised fixtures show quite a few changes to the original.

“And in the veterans division one, Cynwyd have had to drop their team out, also due to lack of players so this division now has nine teams and a bye for one team each week of the season.”