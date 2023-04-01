Big guns clash in the first round of big-money Open

Title favourite: Callum Wraight

A feast of tasty first round ties in the £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open is sure to see spectators flock to the Shrewsbury club for the 11.30am start time, with local hero Callum Wraight bound to be in the spotlight.

The four-time winner and reigning champion opens against 2015 Meole champion Andy Hughes as a glittering array of 32 bowlers chase a £1,000 first prize and the ticket to the Champions day at Heaton Park in September.

But wrestling with that tie for attention early on are the clashes of Castlefields stars Rich Goddard and Mike Beer, new Wrockardine Wood team-mates Sam Millward and Dan Bodley, and Highley pals Darrell Handley and Danny Statham.

There’s also the meetings of county team-mates Gary Neal and Kiah Roberts, and Paul Evans against Ash Wellings to get the juices flowing, as well as young guns Matt Beeston versus Reece Farr.

Last weekend’s North Shropshire Parks winter series runner-up Ian Howell (Adderley) is also in the hunt along with Clay Flattley, Peter Grimston, Scott Simpson, Darren Plenderleith and James Wilcox.

But it is Wraight who is the 5-2 favourite with bookie and Castlefields clubmate Kevin Price to continue his domination of the Meole scene, with Beer, Prosser and Wilcox rated 8-1 chances.

Fresh from his Parks winter title triumph, the 36-year-old Wraight is already through to next weekend’s West Brom Open finals and always targets securing a place in the Champion of Champions as his first goal of any season.

New promoter Rob Burroughs, helped to run the comp by Terery Jones, has produced a special programme for finals day and was quick to explain how the tomorrow will proceed.

“The quarter-finals onwards will take place on the No.2 green by the car park,” he said.

“The finals last year were on the No.1 green and we have decided this will alternate for the foreseeable future, unless one green is particularly better than the other.”